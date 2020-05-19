ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of -900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.0%.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 1,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

