AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEG. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of AEGON stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,541. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AEGON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in AEGON during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in AEGON during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

