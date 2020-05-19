Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 10,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.54, for a total value of C$945,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,165,174.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$94.76. 882,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$97.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

