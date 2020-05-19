Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 95.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 342,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 196,949 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 425,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

