Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,435 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,104 shares of company stock worth $3,854,827. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

