Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 38,700 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3,735.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of MAXIMUS worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 315,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.