Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $183,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 717,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

