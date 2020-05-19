Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 601,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,516. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

