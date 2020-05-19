Alaska Air Group’s (ALK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

