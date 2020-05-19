Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexion’s first-quarter results were strong as Soliris maintained momentum and Ultomiris gained traction. However, the business will be negatively impacted in the upcoming quarters due to the ongoing pandemic, due to which the company lowered its guidance. Nevertheless, the label expansion of the Soliris into refractory gMG has further boosted sales. Meanwhile, the company is also evaluating Ultomiris for COVID-19 infection and a positive outcome will boost prospects significantly. Alexion is also taking steps to strengthen the PNH portfolio, which should yield results in the long run. It acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its PNH franchise. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, pricing is likely to affect sales. Further, an earlier-than-expected competition might negatively impact sales.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

ALXN stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.22. 2,030,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,585. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

