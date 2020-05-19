Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $11.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.28. 23,544,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,313. The company has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

