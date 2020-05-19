Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,383.94. 1,822,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $937.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

