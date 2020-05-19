Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,383.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The company has a market capitalization of $937.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

