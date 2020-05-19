Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. 9,826,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,846,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.