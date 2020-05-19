Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,754. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

