Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.57. 11,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $10,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

