American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $6.45 on Monday, reaching $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,018. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average is $228.95. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

