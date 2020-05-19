AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,021 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of ABC traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,891. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.