Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

