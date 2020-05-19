Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.23 and the lowest is $6.30. Anthem posted earnings per share of $4.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.14 to $23.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.81 to $26.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,357. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.96. 1,324,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,244. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

