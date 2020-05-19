Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.21). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 1,446,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.84. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

