Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 573,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.