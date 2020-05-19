Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises about 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 642,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 162,921 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,855,380.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,067 shares of company stock worth $39,635,254. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

