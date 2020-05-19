Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Up 13.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asbury Automotive Group traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $70.61, 228,151 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 284,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

