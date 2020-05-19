Audioeye’s (AEYE) Buy Rating Reiterated at National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEYE. ValuEngine cut Audioeye from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Audioeye alerts:

AEYE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.82. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.