Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 492,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,474. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

