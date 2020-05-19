Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Avaya posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6,770.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 1,516,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avaya by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,419,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 2,827,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.