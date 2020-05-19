AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a P/E ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.91.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AXT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

