BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

