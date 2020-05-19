Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 56,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

