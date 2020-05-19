Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$203.00 during trading on Tuesday. 59 shares of the company traded hands.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

