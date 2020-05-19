BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBX. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

BBX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 13,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.64.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

