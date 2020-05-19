BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

BBX Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.64. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BBX Capital by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 52.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

