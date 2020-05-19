Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $355,580.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. 3,187,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,255. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.