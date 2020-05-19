Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 15,080,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,447. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,117,000 after buying an additional 390,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

