Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $130,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 458,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

