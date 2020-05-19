Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 224,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

