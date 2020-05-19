Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,033. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

