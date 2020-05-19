Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $660,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. 2,522,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.