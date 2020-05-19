Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after buying an additional 212,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $350,325,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 1,350,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,264. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.35, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

