Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.06. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.