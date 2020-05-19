Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

