Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 2.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.55. 1,045,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.11, for a total value of $464,592.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,880.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

