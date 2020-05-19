Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 4.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. 442,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $302.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.64. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,455 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

