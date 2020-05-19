Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,028,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. 2,079,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

