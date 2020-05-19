Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,949. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

