BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,005,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 18.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 21.96% of BlackRock worth $14,961,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.20. 2,099,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,327. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.82 and a 200 day moving average of $488.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

