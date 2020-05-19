BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 150.5% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $45,895.43 and approximately $662.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,990,731 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.