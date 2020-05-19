Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,121,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

