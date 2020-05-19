Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $15.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 43,768,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.